you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 108 MP Camera, launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Offers

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is priced in India starting from 49,999.

Carlsen Martin

The much-anticipated flagship Mi 10 smartphone has finally arrived in India, Xiaomi Mi 10 arrives with several improvements over its predecessor, with the biggest coming in the form of that 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Since the device has already been unveiled in global markets, all the details were already available. So let us start with the one that wasn’t - price.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Price

The Xiaomi Mi 10 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be priced at Rs 49,999, while the 8GB/256GB configuration will set you back Rs 54,999. Both Mi 10 5G models are available in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options. Xiaomi has not confirmed availability yet, but the phone is already available for pre-order on the company Indian website and Flipkart. The phone can also be purchased through Mi partner offline retail channels once it goes on sale.

related news

Xiaomi Mi 10 Launch Offers

Customers pre-ordering the device with HFDC Bank cards will get up to Rs 3,000 cashback. Xiaomi is also offering a “No Cost EMI” payment option starting from Rs 8,333 per month on all leading banks. Pre-order customers will also get a 10000 mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank worth Rs 2,499.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Specifications

The phone is powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Performance is further aided by a new cooling system that comprises of a LiquidCool 2.0 Vapor Chamber with a six-stack graphite layer and graphene surface area for thermal management.

Mi_10_performance

The Xiaomi Mi 10 5G packs a sizeable 4780 mAh battery that supports 30W wired and wireless fast charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone supports dual mode 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, and NFC. The Mi 10 5G also promises a superior audio experience courtesy of its stereo speakers that come with LHDC Support.

Mi_Display

The Mi 10 sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The screen’s brightness maxes out at 800 nits with a peak brightness of 1120 nits. It also features a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Xiaomi opts for a Micro DotDisplay (Punch-hole Camera Cutout) and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Mi_Camera

In terms of optics, Xiaomi has opted for a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel sensor with OIS at the helm. The primary camera is paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide angle lens with a 123-degree FoV and an f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 macro camera and a 2-megapixel, f/2.4 depth sensor. The primary camera supports 8K video recording at 30 fps and 4K video recording at up to 60 fps. The Mi 10 5G boasts a 20-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

First Published on May 8, 2020 01:55 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

