Xiaomi Redmi 10X with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, AMOLED display set for May 26 launch

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new smartphone series on May 26 as reports suggest unveiling of three phones in the Redmi 10X lineup, with at least one of them having a telephoto camera with up to 30x zoom.

On its official Weibo page, the company has shared a teaser about the 30x zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS) capabilities on one of the four cameras. The post also confirmed some AI features for “creative inspiration”. Some of these AI features will include a fancy background blur to separate a subject from the crowd, artificial colours of some images and improved night shots.

In another Weibo post, Xiaomi product director Thomas Wang said capturing a long-exposure photo during night will be simple with the Redmi 10X Pro and won't require extra equipment due to the Star Track mode.

Wang also added that the device could take stunning photos with a single click, there is no need for professional SLR camera, manual adjustment of ISO, shutter, aperture, or any kind of post-stacking or colouring. Everything will be handled by the chipset. Ironically, his post also confirmed a "Pro" version of the Redmi 10X.

In the past, Xiaomi has also confirmed that Redmi 10X will be the first smartphone to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC with dual mode 5G support. Other Redmi 10X specifications that have been confirmed include an AMOLED display and a quad-camera setup. The Xiaomi Redmi 10X will be unveiled on May 26, so you can expect more details in the coming days.



