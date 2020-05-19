Xiaomi launching new Redmi10X smartphone series and Redmi X Smart TV lineup on May 26

Xiaomi is gearing up to reveal a new smartphone series under its Redmi branding. The Redmi 10X will be the latest addition to the company’s smartphone lineup. The company is also expected to launch the Redmi TV series on May 26.

First, let us take a closer look at the Redmi 10X. Unlike the Redmi 8 and Redmi 9 smartphones, the Redmi 10X will deliver performance comparable to a premium mid-range smartphone or flagships of yesteryear. The new series will presumably be targeted towards younger audiences, offering them a more premium experience at a lower price.

Source: Redmi Mobile Phone Weibo

The Redmi X-series will likely sit just below the Redmi K20 series. The Redmi 10X will be the first smartphone to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC with an integrated 5G modem. Early benchmarks for the Redmi 10X revealed a 415,672 score on AnTuTu, which puts it on par with the Snapdragon 845, Kirin 985 and Exynos 9810.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 820 is also supposed to be faster than the Snapdragon 765 series. Xiaomi has also confirmed a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back of the Redmi 10X. According to a report by Gizmochina, the Redmi 10X will sport a 6.57-inch OLED display and a 4,420 mAh battery. The report also suggests that Xiaomi will offer a “Pro” model of the Redmi 10X.

Redmi general manager Lu Weibing also shared a post on Weibo confirming that the company will launch the Redmi X series Smart TV alongside the Redmi 10X. Not much is known about the upcoming Redmi TVs, apart from the fact that it will be available in 65-inch, 55-inch and 50-inch screen sizes. Weibing’s post read, “This Redmi X series smart TV has excellent performance in picture quality, appearance material, sound system, smart experience, etc.!”

The Redmi 10X series and the new Redmi X Smart TV series will arrive on May 26, a day after Realme’s big announcement.



