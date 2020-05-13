App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme launching 8 new products on May 25; CMO teases new smartphone

Text in the teaser poster suggests first Realme gaming phone could be on the way.

Carlsen Martin

Earlier this week, Realme launched its much-awaited Narzo series smartphones in India, dubbed the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Now, Realme has officially announced that it will launch a total of eight new products on May 25. The launch event will take place in China and will be streamed online at 06 am (UTC) or 11:30 am IST.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer shared a teaser poster on its official Weibo handle. The teaser photo has some text with images of a power bank, truly wireless earbuds, and a smartphone. When machine-translated to English, the text in the teaser reads, "Broken Dimension Dare To Play".

Source: Realme Weibo Source: Realme Weibo

Close

The text could hint to a gaming-focused smartphone. In a separate post, the company introduced a two-dimensional character with a unique smartphone in her hand and what looks like the Realme Buds Wireless Pro with a USB-C port. The smartphone looks like the one recently teased by the company's VP and CMO Xu Qi Chase.

related news

Chase confirmed that the smartphone codenamed "Blade Runner" will be launching on May 25. According to a tipster on Weibo, the smartphone will be called the Realme X50 Pro Player Version, debuting as the company's first gaming phone. Realme does not current have a gaming smartphone in its portfolio, which could make this a first for the company.

The Realme X3 and Realme X3 Super Zoom have recently been making headlines, with the latter already confirmed by Realme's Indian CEO Madhav Sheth. Realme is also gearing up to launch the Realme TV in May, a new addition to its product portfolio. You can expect more details about the products in the coming days.

First Published on May 13, 2020 05:31 pm

tags #Realme #smartphones

