Realme launching 8 new products on May 25; CMO teases new smartphone

Earlier this week, Realme launched its much-awaited Narzo series smartphones in India, dubbed the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. Now, Realme has officially announced that it will launch a total of eight new products on May 25. The launch event will take place in China and will be streamed online at 06 am (UTC) or 11:30 am IST.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer shared a teaser poster on its official Weibo handle. The teaser photo has some text with images of a power bank, truly wireless earbuds, and a smartphone. When machine-translated to English, the text in the teaser reads, "Broken Dimension Dare To Play".

Source: Realme Weibo

The text could hint to a gaming-focused smartphone. In a separate post, the company introduced a two-dimensional character with a unique smartphone in her hand and what looks like the Realme Buds Wireless Pro with a USB-C port. The smartphone looks like the one recently teased by the company's VP and CMO Xu Qi Chase.

Chase confirmed that the smartphone codenamed "Blade Runner" will be launching on May 25. According to a tipster on Weibo, the smartphone will be called the Realme X50 Pro Player Version, debuting as the company's first gaming phone. Realme does not current have a gaming smartphone in its portfolio, which could make this a first for the company.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy