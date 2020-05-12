App
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme TV, smartwatch to launch in India by May-end: Report

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had previously confirmed that the company will host the Realme TV launch during the second quarter of 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme could launch the Realme smartwatch and Realme smart TV in India by end of May, after having launched the Realme Narzo 10 series.

Though the exact launch date is unknown, Realme is expected to launch the Realme smartwatch and Realme TV by the end of this month, as per a report by The Mobile Indian. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had previously confirmed that the company will host the Realme TV launch during the second quarter of 2020.

When the website reached out to Realme, the company replied, “Our launch of TV and other IoT Products are still under planning. No confirmed date yet.”

Close

Realme TV with a 55-inch OLED screen was previously spotted on the BIS certification website with the model number “JSC55LSQL”. Another 43-inch LED Realme TV was also spotted on the BIS website.

related news

Sheth has also teased the Realme smartwatch multiple times. The Realme watch has a square-shaped dial and a black strap. The watch could come with multiple strap options.

There is no confirmed date for the launch of either of the devices. Realme is currently teasing the launch of Realme X3 Superzoom. We can expect the Realme Smartwatch and Realme TV to launch alongside.

First Published on May 12, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smart TV #smartwatch

