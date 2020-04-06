Realme TV with 43-inch screen reportedly spotted on BIS website

Chinese smartphone maker Realme saw massive growth in the global smartphone market last year, particularly in India. Realme established itself as one of India’s biggest smartphone player last year with the announcement of several new smartphones.

Now, the company is gearing up to announce its first large home appliance in the form of the Realme TV. Realme’s first smart TV was supposed to be announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. However, after the cancellation of the event, the news of the Realme TV has died down, until now.



Realme TV will likely sport a 43-inch display. Realme TV 43 receives the BIS certification.#Realme#RealmeTV43pic.twitter.com/tGHwKUZcx9

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 5, 2020

The Chinese smartphone brand could launch its first smart TV soon, with the TV already listed on a certification website. A listing for a 43-inch Realme LED TV recently received a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The listing was first spotted by Twitter user Mukul Sharma who goes by @stufflistings.

The listing for the upcoming Realme TV bears the model number “JSC55LSQL”, which was listed as another model on March 16. This could suggest that the top-end variant could arrive in a 55-inch screen size. The Realme TV is also expected to feature HDR support and will be launched in 4K Ultra HD models as well.

In terms of pricing, the Realme TV will most likely compete with 4K TVs from Xiaomi, Motorola, Nokia, and other price-competitive offerings in the television market. While there is no confirmation of a launch date, we may have to wait until May or even June before seeing the Realme TV.

Last month, Realme indefinitely postponed the launched of the Realme Narzo 10 series as India went into a coronavirus-led lockdown.