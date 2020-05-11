Realme X3 SuperZoom with 60x magnification confirmed, India launch expected soon

Realme is gearing up to launch a new top-end smartphone, barely a couple of months after taking the lid of the X50 Pro, its first 5G flagship. Leaks of the Realme X3 SuperZoom can be traced back to the beginning of April.



Announcing realme's next leap in camera technology with 60x Zoom & Starry Mode on #realmeX3. I urge you to take the #realmeSuperZoom challenge and try clicking a better pic than this with your smartphone.

RT and reply using #realmeX3. pic.twitter.com/9SidiG6QKg

— Madhav @home (@MadhavSheth1) May 8, 2020

But after a month of leaks, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has officially confirmed the existence of the Realme X3 SuperZoom. Sheth showed off the zoom capability of the X3 by sharing a photo of the Milky Way taken with the phone’s Starry Mode.

The photo reads: “Shot on Realme X3 Super Zoom 60x”, which means we are clearly looking at a periscope camera with 60x magnification achieved with digital processing. It is worth noting that Astrophotography requires a lot of computational skill. While there is no confirmation on optical zoom, we think it will max out at around 5x to 6x magnification.

The image shared has a 13-megapixel resolution, which could indicate a periscope camera module similar to that on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition . A renowned tipster has been leaking details about the Realme X3 SuperZoom on Twitter and recently uploaded a tweet about the phone's 60x magnification before Sheth’s confirmation.

