you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X3 SuperZoom with 60x magnification confirmed, India launch expected soon

The phone will be the first Realme device to feature a Periscope camera.

Carlsen Martin
Photo Credit: Digital Chat Station, Weibo
Realme is gearing up to launch a new top-end smartphone, barely a couple of months after taking the lid of the X50 Pro, its first 5G flagship. Leaks of the Realme X3 SuperZoom can be traced back to the beginning of April.

But after a month of leaks, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has officially confirmed the existence of the Realme X3 SuperZoom. Sheth showed off the zoom capability of the X3 by sharing a photo of the Milky Way taken with the phone’s Starry Mode.

The photo reads: “Shot on Realme X3 Super Zoom 60x”, which means we are clearly looking at a periscope camera with 60x magnification achieved with digital processing. It is worth noting that Astrophotography requires a lot of computational skill. While there is no confirmation on optical zoom, we think it will max out at around 5x to 6x magnification.

The image shared has a 13-megapixel resolution, which could indicate a periscope camera module similar to that on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition. A renowned tipster has been leaking details about the Realme X3 SuperZoom on Twitter and recently uploaded a tweet about the phone's 60x magnification before Sheth’s confirmation.


According to previous reports, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to use a Snapdragon 855+ chipset as opposed to the newer Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone is also rumoured to have a 4,200 mAh battery and 30W fast charging support. A GSMArena report suggests that the Realme X3 SuperZoom may not be alone and that a Realme X3 Pro with a Snapdragon 865 could be in the works as well.

First Published on May 11, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Realme #smartphones

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.