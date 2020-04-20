App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X3 spotted on TENAA, display and battery specs revealed: Report

The report further states that Realme RMX2142 will be a 5G-enabled handset.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Realme X3 has reportedly been spotted on Chinese website TENAA, where the key specifications and features have been revealed.

The listing has now been taken down from the TENAA website, but MySmartPrice managed to get a screenshot of the listing which revealed all the specifications.

According to the report, a Realme device with the model number RMX2142 tipped as Realme X3 will feature a 6.57-inch display. The screen will have a cutout for the front-facing camera. The listing further reveals a 4,100 mAh battery. A recent 3C certification listing revealed that 30W VOOC fast charging support. 

Close

The report further states that Realme RMX2142 will be a 5G-enabled handset. This means it could get powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor.

related news

It is unknown when the Realme X3 will launch in India. Looking at the current coronavirus situation, it is unlikely that the X3 will launch anytime soon. Realme, earlier today, announced that it has decided to indefinitely postpone the launch of its new series, Narzo.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 05:15 pm

tags #gadgets #Realme #smartphones

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.