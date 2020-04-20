Realme X3 spotted on TENAA, display and battery specs revealed: Report

Realme X3 has reportedly been spotted on Chinese website TENAA, where the key specifications and features have been revealed.

The listing has now been taken down from the TENAA website, but MySmartPrice managed to get a screenshot of the listing which revealed all the specifications.

According to the report, a Realme device with the model number RMX2142 tipped as Realme X3 will feature a 6.57-inch display. The screen will have a cutout for the front-facing camera. The listing further reveals a 4,100 mAh battery. A recent 3C certification listing revealed that 30W VOOC fast charging support.

The report further states that Realme RMX2142 will be a 5G-enabled handset. This means it could get powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor.

It is unknown when the Realme X3 will launch in India. Looking at the current coronavirus situation, it is unlikely that the X3 will launch anytime soon. Realme, earlier today, announced that it has decided to indefinitely postpone the launch of its new series, Narzo.