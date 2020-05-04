Realme X3 Super Zoom could pack 4,200 mAh battery and 30W charging support

Realme is currently gearing up to announce a new smartphone in China. While details about the Realme X3 are relatively unknown, several rumours and leaks about the device are doing the rounds. After being spotted on various certifications sites and Geekbench, a trustworthy tipster also unveiled certain specifications of the device.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset as opposed to the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Geekbench listing mentions the motherboard as “msmnile”, which is the codename for the Snapdragon 855+ chip, like the one found on the Realme X2 Pro.



realme X3 SuperZoom will use a 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

— Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) May 2, 2020

It is worth noting that the raw performance gap between the Snapdragon 865 and SD855+ is not much. Moreover, being an older generation chipset, the cost is expected to be significantly less, which could ensure a competitive price tag for the phone.

The leakster, Sudhanshu (@Sudhanshu1414) also shared a few specifications of the device through a tweet. According to the tweet, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will pack a 4,200 mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

