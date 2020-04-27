Mysterious Realme phone shows up on Weibo with a unique rear panel; Could it be Realme X3 Super Zoom?

Realme recently unveiled a mid-range smartphone in the form of the X50m 5G. Additionally, the company is also preparing to launch the Realme X3 and Realme Narzo series. The design of the Realme Narzo 10 and 10A, as well as the leaked specifications of the Realme X3, reveal nothing out of the ordinary.

However, the Chinese smartphone maker might be gearing up to launch a completely new device. According to a post from a known Weibo tipster, the new Realme phone is expected to deviate from the company’s current design standards and adopt a new approach.

The leaked images, show the rear panel of the phone, revealing a carbon fibre pattern under the rear glass panel. Additionally, the cameras on the back and the Realme logo are placed in a vertical strip. While only three camera lenses are visible, the text on the back says “AI Quad Cameras”. The fourth camera might not be visible because of the angle at which the picture was taken.

The phone in question could also be the Realme X3 Super Zoom, which is touted to feature 5x Optical Zoom. But we cannot confirm the same as the periscope camera is not visible. The unique design of the phone also suggests that we might be looking at a prototype that was cancelled.

Whether it is a prototype or commercial flagship, there is no denying that the device looks impressive, a major deviation from the company’s traditional smartphone designs.