Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review: Is this the OnePlus 7 Pro killer?

Last month, Oppo introduced two new smartphones in the market under its latest sub-brand Reno. Out of the two smartphones launched, the Reno 10x Zoom comes with premium specs and a stunning design.

The highlight feature of this device is the ‘10x lossless zoom’ that was showcased at the Mobile World Conference 2019. Oppo claims that its 10x Hybrid Zoom with Dual OIS can cover focal lengths of 16-160mm and offer high-quality long-range shots. While the camera unit may have strong specs on paper, there is a lot more to it than what the Reno 10x Zoom offers.

Design

Perhaps another noteworthy feature other than the rear camera unit on Oppo 10x Zoom is the marquee design. The smartphone comes wrapped in a glass body that has a matte green texture, which on a first look gives a very premium feel.

The back panel comes with a triple camera setup which does not protrude, helping avoid any accidental scratches. Oppo has gone a step further and placed a small ‘O-Dot’ between the camera unit and the ‘Designed by Oppo’ vertical strip to protect it from any smudges.

The volume buttons are placed on the left, whereas the power button is placed on the right side of the phone. At the bottom, there is a USB Type-C port and a single speaker grille with a mic placed in between the two. Reno 10x Zoom joins the league of smartphones that have killed the 3.5mm headphone jack.

What we did not like about the phone is its weight. At 215 grams, the phone feels very heavy, especially because of the large form factor.

Display

While the design is of top-notch quality, the display ditches all kinds of notches. It comes with an all-screen 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel that has a resolution of 1080 * 2340 pixels. This could be a problem for people with small hands as the smartphone is broad and tall.

In spite of a slightly thicker chin bezel, Reno 10x Zoom comes with an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 93.1 percent. What complements the screen further are sharp, vivid colours that it offers with the help of DCI-P3 colour gamut, making it one of the best displays currently in the market.

We did not face any problems while using the phone in bright outdoors and it offers good viewing angles. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner that was accurate and responsive in most of the cases.

Performance

Oppo has made sure that the Reno flagship is a no-compromise device and there is surely a lot more than what meets the eye. Like the display, the smartphone also excels when it comes to performance.

Reno 10x Zoom handles browsing through apps and multi-tasking with ease. While switching between apps and tabs, the other background apps opened from where we left them in most of the cases. What’s making this possible? A Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

We tested it by playing PUBG, and Asphalt 9 on the Reno 10x Zoom to test its gaming performance. In our collective span of a few hours of gameplay, we did not experience any frame drop or lag.

Mobile gamers would love this smartphone for its heat and battery management. The phone did not feel warm as we had expected, and the battery too outperformed our expectation. After playing three classic matches of PUBG with the highest graphics settings by default, the smartphone drained only 28 percent battery within 45 minutes.

Overall, the 4,065 mAh battery was enough for us to survive the day with nearly 20 percent juice still left. After draining the battery completely, the smartphone charged from 0 to 100 percent in an hour and 18 minutes.

For secure unlocking, the Reno 10x Zoom comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock. Our favourite here has to be the in-display scanner which was snappy to detect the fingerprint and instantly unlock the device. The front camera can also be used for face-unlock but it takes a second to swipe and pop-up.

Camera

Oppo has been promoting the camera system on Reno 10x Zoom as its flagship feature. The optics department includes three cameras at the back and one on the front. Starting with the rear camera, it comes with a primary 48MP f/1.7 Sony IMX 586 sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP f/3.0 telephoto lens.

The primary camera captured some detailed shots with good colour production in daylight conditions. Having an ultra-wide sensor comes in handy while clicking a subject within a compact frame. What we liked the most about the ultra-wide shots was that there was no fish-eye effect in the final output.

Coming to the most-marketed feature — 10x Zoom. The camera UI offers a button to switch between 1x, 2x, 6x, and 10x zoom. If you still intend to zoom in further, the camera offers 60x digital zoom with the help of the slide gesture that can be used by tapping and holding on the button.

Till 2x zoom, the phone uses the primary camera that captures good details. It is after 6x zoom when you see images with a lot of grains and loss of colour. The camera clicks decent pictures when on 10x zoom, providing enough details, but there is a definite loss of tone there.

It uses the 6x setting and then with the help of AI, processes the image to 10x zoom quality. Also, you would need to maintain a minimum focusing distance to use the smartphone’s 10x zooming capabilities.

For selfies, there is a shark-fin camera that pops up instantly without making any noise. The front camera is fun to play with, and like us, you too might just activate it, again and again, to see how smoothly it pops in and out - kind of in the league of bursting bubble wrap. Selfies clicked using the 16MP front camera offered good sharpness.

We were left impressed with the portrait mode that had accurate edge detection most of the times. However, the software did tend to make the skin look too soft and smooth, something that not many may like. Overall, in daylight and well-lit conditions, Reno 10x Zoom can click good images and portraits.

Software

Reno 10x Zoom boots on Android 9.0 based ColorOS 6 out of the box. It comes pre-loaded with a bunch of apps that would probably not be even used by many. Take, for example, the native browser that comes preloaded alongside Chrome and UC Browser. Oppo needs to consider removing the bloatware that will surely offer a better user experience.

The positive, however, is the revamped look with gradient tones and a good app drawer. It even offers customisable navigation keys, gestures and motion shortcuts. The OS also comes with app security wherein users can access a particular app after entering the passcode, fingerprint or through face unlock.

Verdict

The Reno 10x Zoom has to be one of the best-looking smartphones currently out there in the market. The phone has been designed beautifully, and Oppo has paid attention to small details like the O-Dot to avoid smudges or scratches on the rear camera.

The camera performs well in most departments, offering crisp images and vibrant colours. It even comes with a snappy processor that manages to run smoothly even during heavy usage. VOOC 3.0 is fast and charges the phone from dead to 100 quite quickly.

The only bummer, according to us, was the OS cluttered with a lot of bloatware. While the addition of gestures and custom shortcuts is definitely a good move, Oppo needs to work on considering to remove unnecessary bloatware on ColorOS 6. The 10x hybrid zoom is a good addition, and we hope that with time, Oppo and other smartphone manufacturers make it even better.

Now the big question- Should you consider buying the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom instead of the OnePlus 7 Pro?

The Oppo flagship competes directly with the OnePlus 7 Pro that offers similar specs minus the periscope lens setup. OnePlus has been a popular brand and it is exploring elbow space in the premium smartphone category with the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Reno lacks the 90Hz refresh rate found on the Quad HD+, curved edge-to-edge display of the OnePlus 7 Pro. The 10x Zoom's form factor is also a bit broader than the OnePlus 7 Pro.

What you would like about the Reno apart from its spec sheet is the exquisite design that has set high standards for other smartphone manufacturers. The smartphone is butter-smooth when it comes to performance and would surely be loved by gamers and heavy users.

Now, for Oppo a sub-brand is perhaps just a move to keep up with the likes of Redmi among others but Reno 10x Zoom puts a firm foot forward and asks the tech fraternity to stand up and notice.

Whether the best in the business, the OnePlus 7 Pro, is feeling the shivers is a little difficult to gauge at the moment.

It is tough to choose between the two, the OS can be a deal breaker. For someone looking for a near stock Android experience that has far less bloatware, OnePlus 7 Pro with its OxygenOS is a better deal.