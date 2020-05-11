Realme Narzo 10A, Narzo 10 launched in India: Check price, specs, features

Realme Narzo 10 series has been launched in India. Under the new Narzo series, Realme is offering two new budget smartphones, namely the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications and price

Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 720*1600 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a water-drop notch on top, resulting in an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Realme Narzo 10 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C.

The smartphone with a quad-camera setup has a 48MP primary sensor at the helm, paired with an 8MP 119-degree, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For selfies, Narzo 10 offers a 16MP front camera

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPS / AGPS, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/, etc. For securely unlocking the device, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support.

Realme Narzo 10 ships with Android 10-based Realme UI out-of-the-box. The 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 11,999 and comes in two colours — That White and That Green. Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale starting May 18 via Flipkart.com.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications and price

Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a 720 x 1600 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. There is a 5MP front camera housed inside the water-drop notch.

Under the hood, there is a 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio G70, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD. Narzo 10A packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging out-of-the-box.

There is a 12MP primary lens on the Narzo 10A’s triple-camera setup, coupled with a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, GPS / AGPS, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/, etc. Realme Narzo 10A comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for securely unlocking the device.

The smartphone has been launched for Rs 8,499 and comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage variant. Narzo 10A will go on sale starting May 22 in So White and So Blue colour options.