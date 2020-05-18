App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MediaTek Dimensity 820 5G processor with faster CPU/GPU, 120Hz refresh-rate support unveiled

The first phone to feature Dimensity 820 SoC would be Xiaomi’s Redmi 10X, which is launching on May 26 in China.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Taiwanese chipset-maker MediaTek has unveiled its new Dimensity 820 processor. The upper mid-range System-on-Chip (SoC) is a successor to the Dimensity 800, bringing in improvements like faster CPU and GPU performance, among others.

Dimensity 820 is built on TSMC’s 7nm FinFET‌ process and has eight ARM cores. The company has bumped the clock speed on the Dimensity 820 to 2.6GHz to the four ARM Cortex-A76 performance cores. Its predecessor — Dimensity 800 — was limited to a clock speed of 2.0GHz for the performance cores. The efficiency core’s clock speed remains the same at 2.0GHz.

MediaTek 820 processor can be paired with 5-core Mali G57 GPU. For gaming, MediaTek Dimensity 820 features support for the company’s HyperEngine 2.0 that offers software-based customisation for an improved graphical performance like network latency optimisation, intelligent allocation of CPU, GPU, enhanced HDR visuals, etc.

The new SoC, like its predecessor, supports 5G networks for both Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) Sub-6GHz networks. 

The new MediaTek processor also brings in support for 120Hz refresh rate Full HD+ displays, compared to 90Hz on the Dimensity 800.

MediaTek’s Imagiq 5.0 Image Signal Processor (ISP) is also improved and now supports up to 80MP quad-camera sensors. The company claims that Imagiq 5.0 features support for Action Camera-grade Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), multi-frame 4K HDR‌ video recording, real-time video bokeh, improved noise reduction, etc.

The first phone to feature Dimensity 820 SoC would be Xiaomi’s Redmi 10X, which is launching on May 26 in China.

First Published on May 18, 2020 03:52 pm

