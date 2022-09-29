Windows 11 gets Android app support in more countries

Microsoft has confirmed that it is officially rolling out Android app support to Windows 11 in several countries, taking the total count to 21. Android app support was first added to Windows 11 in February, although it was previously available in two countries – the United States and Japan.

Microsoft told Windows Latest that it started pushing Android apps to users in the United Kingdom and Europe on September 27. Users in these regions can now install the updated WSA through a Windows Update. WSA previously only worked when users switched their region to either the US or Japan, and the Amazon Appstore was also available only in these regions.

Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) has passed its beta phase and is now working on all eligible devices. This means, users in these regions will now have access to a limited selection of Android apps on the Microsoft Store and deeper integration will run these Android apps like normal Windows apps.

Microsoft has confirmed a list of regions where Windows will support native Android app through the Amazon Appstore. These are Andorra, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, San Marino, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, the US, and the Vatican City.



8th Gen Intel CPUs – Core i3 and above / AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs and above



8GB of RAM (Minimum) or 16GB of RAM (Recommended) and an SSD for Storage



The report also notes that users will have to enable the Virtual Machine Platform setting



The tech giant also confirmed the minimum system requirements to run Android apps on Windows 11:

To use Android apps on your Windows PC, you’ll need a system running the latest version of Windows 11. Here’s how you do it: Microsoft Store > Download ‘Amazon Appstore’ > Install ‘Windows Subsystem for Android’ when prompted > Open Amazon App Store > Log in with an Amazon Account to browse the store and download apps.

Microsoft is yet to announce Android app support for Windows 11 in India.