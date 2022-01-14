WhatsApp Business introduces new search filters

The preview quickly allows you to listen, send or toss away the message

WhatsApp is rolling out search filters for WhatsApp Business, an app which allows businesses to share product information, highlight services and provide customer support.

The new feature will let business owners quickly search for other shops or businesses around them using a new business directory.

Also Read: Most downloaded apps of 2021: TikTok tops the list followed by Instagram and Facebook

As reported on WABetaInfo, the new directory was spotted a few weeks ago, when some users reported seeing the feature on their phones in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

With a simple tap of the search button, WhatsApp Business users in Sao Paulo will be able to look for other businesses around them, categorised by filters such as groceries, restaurants and more.

Also Read: WhatsApp looks to scale payment business in India with a financial inclusion pilot

While there are no plans to currently bring the feature to other countries, Meta-owned WhatsApp has said that, based on the feedback, it will look to grow the feature to more countries.

It's also in limited testing at the moment, meaning not everyone has access to it just yet but the company has said that it will roll the feature out to more users in the future.