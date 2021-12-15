MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

WhatsApp looks to scale payment business in India with a financial inclusion pilot

WhatsApp said it has familiarised villagers with various aspects of digital payments across 500 villages in Karnataka and Maharashtra

Moneycontrol News
December 15, 2021 / 11:59 AM IST

WhatsApp announced a financial inclusion pilot programme on December 15 as the Meta-owned messaging app looks to scale up its payments business in India.


The announcement was made at Meta’s annual event Fuel For India 2021.


Through this pilot called ‘Digital Payments Utsav’ that started on October 15, WhatsApp said, it has familiarised villagers with various aspects of digital payments in 500 villages across Karnataka and Maharashtra. This includes signing them up for the UPI, setting up a UPI account and training on best safety practices of using digital payments.


WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose said they started this pilot to onboard the next 500 million people to the country’s digital payments ecosystem.


“We believe that WhatsApp’s ease of use and reliability can promote the adoption of UPI with users, including those at the bottom of the pyramid. We will continue to contribute meaningfully in this journey of educating users at the grassroots, so they can trust digital payments, as they gradually make the transition from a ‘cash-only’ way of financial life,” he said.

Close

Related stories


WhatsApp has partnered with village commerce start-up 1Bridge for the on-ground implementation of this pilot initiative.


Expanding Payments Business


WhatsApp has been ramping up its efforts to expand its payments service in India in recent months.


As part of this drive, the company made the payments service more visible by featuring the rupee icon in the chat composer, between the attachment and the camera icons. It allowed the camera icon on the WhatsApp home screen to be used to scan QR codes and make payments across 20 million stores in the country. The company has also rolled out marketing initiatives to drive its discoverability.


These efforts seem to be paying off as the platform has seen an uptick over the last few months. Transacted values grew to Rs 149.4 crore in November, making a 43.4 percent increase from Rs 104.2 crore a month back and up from Rs 62 crore in September, according to the latest data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).


While the transactions dipped to 2.11 million in November from 2.6 million in October, it is still more than double of 1 million in September.


The NPCI also increased the user cap for WhatsApp’s payment service to 40 million from 20 million on November 27. Moneycontrol had reported on November 10 that the NPCI will increase this in a phased manner so that the payments system is not overwhelmed.


“They had been pushing for the cap to be lifted altogether but the NPCI didn’t want to do that and so they need to increase it to 40 million. Their numbers have gone up significantly and are very close to breaching the 20 million limit,” a source had told Moneycontrol at the time.


WhatsApp, which counts India as its biggest market with more than 530 million users, is also working with rural and cooperative banks to accelerate the adoption and usage of digital banking for their underserved customer base.


“Last year, we had highlighted mobile banking services from leading banks which had reached meaningful numbers. However, for us, banking via WhatsApp could only be achieved and be inclusive if we could replicate successful mobile banking templates with rural and cooperative banks,” Bose had said in September.

ReadWhatsApp can help onboard next 500 million users on UPI, says India head

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Digital Payments #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Pay
first published: Dec 15, 2021 11:59 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.