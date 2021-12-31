MARKET NEWS

Most downloaded apps of 2021: TikTok tops the list followed by Instagram and Facebook

WhatsApp, Telegram and Snapchat were popular as well

Moneycontrol News
December 31, 2021 / 03:32 PM IST
TikTok topped Apptopia annual charts

TikTok topped Apptopia annual charts

Apptopia has released its annual round-up of the year's most downloaded apps, and TikTok reigns supreme, in both, the US and global charts.

TikTok was downloaded 656 million times in 2021, beating out Instagram which was downloaded 545 million times. Facebook and WhatsApp took third and fourth place, with Telegram rounding out the top five.

Also Read: Year Ender 2021 | The 8 best apps on Android in 2021

With 327 million downloads, Snapchat placed sixth on the chart, Zoom was seventh and Messenger placed eighth. CapCut and Spotify rounded out the global chart.

In the US, TikTok was just as popular with 94 million downloads, and Instagram was still on its tail with 64 million downloads. Snapchat, Cash App and Zoom rounded off the top five.

Messenger and Facebook came lower on the list, at sixth and seventh. WhatsApp, YouTube and HBO Max were the last three. This meant that Meta owned four spots, on both the US and global charts.

Bytedance's TikTok remained a global phenomenon, with a large community of creators and users. The company's video editing app also proved popular, with CapCut earning the ninth place, on the global chart.

Also Read: Year Ender 2021 | The 10 best apps for your iPhone

Among the games, Subway Surfers continued to remain popular worldwide, with Roblox coming second and Bridge Race, third. Among Us snagged a spot at five, behind Garena Free Fire - New Age, which placed fourth.

The US loved Roblox, followed by Project Makeover and Among Us. Subway Surfers found itself fourth and Bridge Race placed fifth.

Netflix was the most downloaded entertainment app worldwide, with YouTube second and Google Play Games third. Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, rounded out the top five.

HBO Max topped the US chart, Netflix placed second and Disney+, third. Peacock TV and Hulu, rounded out the top five. Check out the full chart, here.
