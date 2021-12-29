Year Ender 2021 | The 8 best apps on Android in 2021

Here are some great apps on Google Play Store India to help you get more out of your phone

Our smartphones have evolved to become an essential part of our lives. They are the one-stop shop for everything we need. Our payments, for entertainment and even to control our homes.

So it makes sense that we all have a list of apps that we use the most. Here is a list of 10 apps that will help you get more out of your smartphone. All of these apps can be downloaded from the Play Store.

BitClass: Learn Anything LIVE!

BitClass is a learning platform that has proven to be popular enough to earn Google's Best App award for India.

It is currently sitting on top with more than 100,000 downloads in the year and offers a variety of courses across a broad range of categories like baking, music and personal finance.

Jumping Minds - Feel Better

A great initiative that connects people together in an anonymous, secure chat to help you work your way through highs and lows of life.

The app gives you a space to vent and share with other like-minded people and says more than 80% of the people who partake in chats, feel better.

Jumping Minds (Image Courtesy: Google Play Store)

Sortizy - Recipes, Meal Planner and Grocery Lists

A kitchen management and cooking app, that triples up as a recipe station, meal planner and grocery manager.

The app has an easy to use interface that provides quick access to recipes, has a detailed planner and can automatically sort out your grocery lists according to the recipe, you are planning to make.

Evergreen Club

An app aimed at older adults, Evergreen Club curates events and workshops, along with offering debates and discussions on a variety of topics.

The app has been designed to promote healthier living among our seniors, organising social interactions online between groups and letting them partake in virtual events and activities.

Evergreen Club (Image Courtesy: Google Play Store)

Calm - Meditate, Sleep, Relax

An app designed to help you relax, meditate or sleep, Calm hosts sleep stories, breathing programs, masterclasses and curated music for relaxation.

There are also guided meditations on a variety of different topics.

Nova Launcher Prime

If you are unhappy with the OS skin on your phone or just want to customise your home screen for a different look, Nova Launcher Prime offers you a lot of options for a price.

The free version of the app allows you to customise and set-up the home screen and app drawers, just the way you like and if you decide to cough up Rs 100, you unlock even more options.

Bobble Keyboard

The Bobble keyboard offers Live Cricket Scores, POP Text, stickers, gifs, fonts and unique themes to make the keyboard on your phone stand out.

After all, it's the one thing you are going to be staring at the longest, so it makes sense that you personalise it.

DigiLocker

An initiative by the government of India to provide a safe, digital space to store your important documents. It also helps you verify certificates and documents.