Vivo X90 series hit global markets; X90 Pro Plus won't debut outside China: Details here

The Vivo X90 series officially hit global markets last week. While the original line-up included the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro Plus, the latter (Pro Plus) isn’t hitting global markets.

Vivo X90 Series Availability

Only the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are coming to India, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Austria, Romania, Croatia, Czechia, Greece, Malaysia, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Prices

The Vivo X90 price starts from MYR 3,699 (roughly Rs 71,900) in Malaysia, while the Vivo X90 Pro price starts from MYR 4,999 (roughly Rs 97,150) for the base model. The Vivo X90 Pro will be available in the Legendary Black colour internationally, while the vanilla X90 model will come in Black and Blue colours.

The Vivo X90 and X90 Pro are expected to feature the same specifications as their Chinese counterparts that were unveiled in November 2022. The Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are also expected to hit Indian markets soon.

Vivo X90 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X90 Pro is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with the new Immortalis-G715 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The X90 Pro also features Vivo’s self-developed V2 imaging chip for improved camera and display performance.

The handset opts for a 6.78-inch 10-bit AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 2800 × 1260 pixels resolution. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a 1440Hz PWM high frequency dimming to better eye protection from harmful blue light. The display boasts a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and supports HDR10+.

For optics, the Vivo X90 Pro gets at triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 Sony IMX866 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, OIS, and EIS. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP portrait lens with an f/1.6 aperture and 12 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Vivo X90 Pro also packs a 4,870 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The handset runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3 custom skin out of the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Vivo X90 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint reader and Hi-Res Audio and aptX-HD support.

Vivo X90 Specifications