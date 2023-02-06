English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Vivo X90 series hit global markets; X90 Pro Plus won't debut outside China: Details here

    The Vivo X90 price starts from MYR 3,699 (roughly Rs 71,900) in Malaysia, while the Vivo X90 Pro price starts from MYR 4,999 (roughly Rs 97,150) for the base model.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 06, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

    The Vivo X90 series officially hit global markets last week. While the original line-up included the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro Plus, the latter (Pro Plus) isn’t hitting global markets.

    Vivo X90 Series Availability 

    Only the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro are coming to India, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Austria, Romania, Croatia, Czechia, Greece, Malaysia, Serbia, and Slovenia.

    Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Prices