English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Vivo X90 Pro+ launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 2K 120Hz E6 AMOLED Display, 50 MP 1-inch Sony IMX989 Camera

    The Vivo X90 Pro+ price is set at CNY 6,499 (Roughly Rs 74,400) in China for the base 12GB/256GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 22, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST

    The Vivo X90 Pro+ officially debuts as the first smartphone to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is the most premium smartphone in the X90 series and brings upgrades in camera hardware, display tech, charging support, and more. The Vivo X90 Pro+ also features Zeiss Optics with Zeiss T* Lens Coating.

    Vivo X90 Pro+ Price 

    The Vivo X90 Pro+ price is set at CNY 6,499 (Roughly Rs 74,400) in China for the base 12GB/256GB model. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is also available in a 12GB/512GB configuration that will set you back CNY 6,999 (Roughly Rs 80,100). The Vivo X90 Pro+ comes in China Red and Original Black colour options.

    As of now, there is no word about the availability of the Vivo X90 Pro+ outside China, although we expect the phone to debut in India sometime early next year. Now, let's take a look at the Vivo X90 Pro+ specs.

    Vivo X90 Pro+ Specifications 

    Related stories

    The Vivo X90 Pro+ is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 740 GPU. The X90 Pro+ also comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The X90 Pro+ also features Vivo’s self-developed V2 imaging chip for improved camera and display performance.

    Speaking of the display, the Vivo X90 Pro+ opts for a 6.78-inch 10-bit E6 AMOLED panel with a 2K resolution. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch sampling rate, and a 1440Hz PWM high frequency dimming to better eye protection from harmful blue light. The display boasts a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and supports both XDR and Dolby Vision.

    For optics, the Vivo X90 Pro+ gets a 1-inch 50 MP Sony IMX989 primary sensor that sits under an f/1.75 lens and supports OIS. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP Sony IMX758 portrait shooter with an f/1.6 aperture, a 48 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 64 MP OV64B40 periscope camera with an f/3.5 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera.

    The Vivo X90 Pro+ also packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The handset runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3 custom skin out of the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Vivo X90 Pro+ also features an in-display fingerprint reader and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones #Vivo #ZEISS
    first published: Nov 22, 2022 07:07 pm