Vivo V20 series India launch confirmed, to be offered via Flipkart: Check expected price

Earlier this month, we reported that the Vivo V20 series would be launching in India sometime in October. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has officially confirmed the V20 series’ arrival in India.

Vivo India posted a short teaser on its official Twitter handle, hinting that the launch of the device is imminent.The Vivo V20 series currently includes three phones, the Vivo V20, Vivo V20 Pro, and Vivo V20 SE. However, we expect only the Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 Pro to arrive in India. Considering the Vivo X50 series starts from the 35K mark in India and the Vivo V19 received an effective price cut, putting it in the sub-25K segment, we expect the Vivo V20 series price in India to fall under the 30K mark.

The new #vivoV20 is so slim that your pockets will have space left to spare. Destined to #DelightEveryMoment, #ComingSoon. #vivoV20Series pic.twitter.com/N8bKFWmQVE— Vivo India (@Vivo_India) September 30, 2020

In a more recent tweet, Vivo suggested that the V20 will feature an incredibly slim design. The Flipkart teaser page suggests that it will be the ‘slimmest phone’ with an ‘anti-glare matte glass’ back panel which is ultra-smooth. Vivo is also touting the camera capabilities on the Vivo V20 series on its official Indian website.

Vivo V20 Pro Specs

The Vivo V20 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The device features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a dual-camera setup housed in the notch on top. The two camera modules on the front include a 44 MP primary sensor and 8 MP ultrawide shooter.

The Vivo V20 Pro is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the back, the device gets a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP monochrome module. The device boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11.