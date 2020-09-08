172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|vivo-v20-series-to-debut-in-india-with-vivo-x50-like-camera-module-in-october-report-5810551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo V20 series to debut in India with Vivo X50-like camera module in October: Report

Under the Vivo V20 series, the company is likely to launch three new smartphones.

Moneycontrol News

Vivo is tipped to launch the V20 series in October in India. The Vivo V20 series will be a successor to the Vivo V19 (Review) launched earlier in 2020 in India. Leaked information also suggests that the Vivo V20 series will sport a Vivo X50-like camera setup.

Under the Vivo V20 series, the company is likely to launch three new smartphones. These include the Vivo V20, V20 SE, and V20 Pro. According to 91Mobiles, the three Vivo V20 series smartphones will launch in India before Dusshera in October.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Not much is known about the Vivo V20 specifications, except that it will sport a Vivo X50-like camera module. The report does not confirm any mention of a Gimbal stabilisation support in the Vivo V20 series.

Also read: Vivo X50 Pro Review

Vivo V20 SE is likely to come with 33W fast charging, a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and run on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.

Vivo V19 recently received a price cut in India. The smartphone now retails for Rs 24,990 and comes in two storage configurations.

Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a pill-shaped cutout for the 32MP + 8MP front camera sensors. The phone has four camera sensors on the back with a 48MP lens at the helm, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, Vivo V19 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. Using a MicroSD card, storage can be further expanded by up to 512GB. 

The performance unit is completed with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge 2.0. Vivo claims that the V19 can be charged from zero to 70 percent in 40 minutes using the in-box charger.
First Published on Sep 8, 2020 08:31 am

