Vivo V20 Pro price in India, launch date leaked

Vivo V20 Pro price in India has been leaked. The company is reportedly launching the third smartphone under the Vivo V20 series very soon in India. According to a 91Mobiles report, the Vivo V20 Pro launch in India will be in December.

Vivo V20 Pro price in India (leaked)

Vivo V20 Pro price will be under Rs 30,000, according to the leaked information. The report mentions that Vivo V20 Pro is likely to be launched at Rs 29,999, competing against the likes of OnePlus Nord (Review).

Other Vivo V20 smartphones, namely the standard Vivo V20 (Review) and V20 SE, are priced at Rs 24,999, and Rs 20,999, respectively.

Vivo V20 Pro launch date

Vivo, earlier, had confirmed that the V20 Pro will launch in India. However, the company did not reveal the exact launch date of the device. According to the latest information, the Vivo V20 Pro launch is scheduled for December in India.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

Vivo V20 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The device features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a dual-camera setup housed in the notch on top. The two camera sensors on the front include 44 MP primary and 8 MP ultrawide shooters.

Vivo V20 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the back, the device gets a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP monochrome module. The device boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11.