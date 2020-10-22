Vivo V20 Pro, Vivo V20 SE India launch confirmed: Check specifications, features

Vivo has confirmed the Vivo V20 SE and V20 Pro launch in India for November. Vivo India CEO Jerome Chen confirmed the Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro India launch via a Twitter post. When asked about the launch date by a Twitter user, Chen stated that the smartphones will launch in India by the end of November.

Vivo V20 Pro and V20 SE have been launched in the international markets, and we can expect the same models to arrive in India.

Vivo V20 Pro specifications

Vivo V20 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC. The device features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a dual-camera setup housed in the notch on top. The two camera sensors on the front include 44 MP primary and 8 MP ultrawide shooters.

Vivo V20 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the back, the device gets a 64 MP primary camera, 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP monochrome module. The device boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11.

Vivo V20 SE specifications

Vivo V20 SE has the same 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone sports a triple camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 32MP snapper inside the waterdrop notch.

Under the hood, Vivo V20 SE gets powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 4,100 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The device boots Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11.