Vivo V20 (2021) launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor: Check price, specifications

Vivo recently launched the complete V20 series lineup in India with the V20 Pro. Its barely been a few weeks and the company has refreshed the Vivo V20. The standard V20 has been listed on Amazon India as Vivo V20 (2021) with updated specifications.

Vivo V20 (2021) price in India

The Vivo V20 (2021) price in India is set at Rs 24,990. The price is the same as that of the standard Vivo V20 launched earlier this year in India. The device comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. It is available in Sunset Melody and Midnight Jazz colour options.

The device competes against the likes of OnePlus Nord (Review), Samsung Galaxy M51 (Review), and other smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India.

Also read: Vivo V20 Review

Vivo V20 (2021) specifications

The Vivo V20 (2021) is almost the same as the Vivo V20 in terms of specifications and design. The only change in the spec-sheet is in the performance unit. The V20 (2021) comes with a faster Snapdragon 730G processor with Adreno 618GPU as opposed to the Snapdragon 720G found on Vivo V20.

The rest of the specifications are exactly the same. The Vivo V20 (2021) comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a water-drop notch on top for the 44MP front camera setup.

The smartphone weighs 171 grams and is only 7.38mm thick. The Sunset Melody, however, is 7.48mm thick and weighs 172 grams.

Also read: Vivo V20 Pro Review

At the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide lens that doubles up as a macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens.

Vivo V20 (2021) features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for securely unlocking the device. Connectivity options include 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type-C, GPS/ A-GPS, etc.