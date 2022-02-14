Vivo T1 5G sale in India today at 12 PM via Flipkart: Check price, specifications, offers

Vivo T1 5G price in India starts at Rs 15,990.

Vivo T1 5G sale in India kicks off on February 14 at 12 pm via Flipkart. The Vivo T-series smartphone was launched as a new smartphone under Rs 20,000 in India. It competes against the likes of the Realme 8s 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G and other budget smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India.

Vivo T1 5G price in India

Vivo T1 5G has been launched in three storage options. The base 4GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,990. There is also a 6GB + 128GB variant, which is priced at Rs 16,990. The top-end 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs 19,990. The phone comes in two colours - Starlight Black, Rainbow Fantasy.

The budget 5G smartphone can be purchased via Flipkart from 12 pm today. As part of the launch offers, customers with an HDFC Bank card can purchase the Vivo T1 5G in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990 after clubbing the Rs 1,000 discount offer.

Vivo T1 5G specifications and features

Vivo T1 5G is one of the slimmest smartphones in the price segment measuring just 8.25mm in thickness. It also weighs just 187g, making it an enticing slim and light package.

The device comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2408x1080 FHD+ resolution. It houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera on the top. Under the hood, the device draws power from a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The chipset supports 5G bands and has two Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and six A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. It packs a 5000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging out of the box. The device runs Android 12 out of the box, with the Funtouch OS 12.0 skin.

Vivo T1 5G camera specifications include a 50MP main camera and two 2MP sensors for depth sensing and macro photography. Connectivity features include a Type-C port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG support among others.