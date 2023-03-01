Vivo launches the V27 smartphone series in India (Image: Vivo)

Chinese technology giant, Vivo has launched its new V27 series of smartphones in India. The series has two smartphones — the Vivo V27 and the Vivo V27 Pro — that retain the colour-changing back panel of the V25 series.

Pricing and availability

The Vivo V27 has been priced at Rs 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and Rs 36,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. While the Vivo V27 Pro has a base price of Rs 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Pre-bookings for both the phones start today, and the Vivo V27 Pro will go on sale starting March 6, while the Vivo V27 will be available starting March 23.

As for the offers, ICICI Bank, HDB Bank, Kotak Bank card holders can avail a cashback of up to Rs 3,500 on their transactions. Vivo will also give you Rs 1,000 off on the Vivo TWS Air earbuds, and a 40 percent discount on the company's V-Shield protection plans.

For online customers, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank card holders can get a flat discount of Rs 3,000 and up to Rs 2,500 exchange bonus for old handsets.

Both phones will be sold on Vivo's online store, e-commerce site Flipkart and authorised offline retailers.

Specifications

Both phones have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The Vivo V27 Pro uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Vivo V27, on the other hand, has a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Both smartphones have Android 13, in-display fingerprint sensors, dual SIM support, and a USB Type-C port.

For camera, both phones use a familiar triple camera module with a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front is a 50-megapixel camera for selfies.