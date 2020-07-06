Sony PlayStation 5 to launch in India in late 2020; Amazon, Flipkart teaser pages confirms consoles, list of PS5 accessories

Last month, Sony took the lid off the design of the upcoming PlayStation 5. While we already knew that the PlayStation 5 was arriving in late 2020, it is now official as the teaser page for the console is live on Flipkart and Amazon India.

The two pages do not reveal an official launch date for the PS5 in India but going by the 'Late 2020' text, we can assume that the console will arrive in the country sometime in November or early December. Since the console is arriving in international markets at the same time, we can assume that the PlayStation 5 launch in India will coincide with the global launch.

The teaser page also confirms that both the standard and digital PS5 models will be sold in India. To recall, Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, alongside the standard PS5 last month. The pages also display the DualSense Wireless Controller and four other PS5 accessories, including the Media Remote, DualSense Charging Station, PULSE 3D Wireless Headset, and HD Camera.

Lastly, the pages also mention a number of games showcased alongside the PlayStation 5, including Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Destruction AllStars and Returnal.

More importantly, the listings do not reveal the price of the PlayStation 5, as expected. However, last month we reported that the PlayStation 5's price could be as high as £599.99 (Roughly Rs 57,575). You can expect the PS5 Digital Edition to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India, while the standard edition might be more expensive. We'll just have to wait and see what Sony have in store for us.

