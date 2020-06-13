From Horizon Forbidden West to Hitman III: Here are the 10 best PlayStation 5 Games

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | After commercial and critical success Marvel’s Spider-Man, you had to know a sequel was in the works. Now, we officially have a follow-up to one of the best titles in the superhero video game genre. However, Miles Morales will be the star of the next Spider-Man expansion. Yes, Sony has confirmed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an expansion to the original 2018 game, rather than a standalone sequel. This indicates that the 2018 title will be remastered for the PlayStation 5. Since the game was the first title showcased at the event and is coming out this year, it will likely be a launch title.