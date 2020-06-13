From Horizon Forbidden West to Hitman III: Here are the 10 best PlayStation 5 Games

The list includes third-party and exclusive titles. Carlsen Martin 1/11 While Sony revealed the design of the upcoming PlayStation 5, the “Future of Gaming” event was focused primarily on the PS5 titles. Sony showcased a ton of third-party and exclusive games coming to its upcoming console. The Japanese tech giant placed a heavy focus on indie games during its official showcase along with some hard-hitting AAA titles. 2/11 Horizon Forbidden West | Horizon Zero Dawn was arguably one of the best games on the PlayStation 4. Now, this Sony-exclusive is getting a sequel in the form of Horizon Forbidden West. The game picks up where Horizon Zero Dawn left off, with Aloy heading out west to the post-apocalyptic ruins of America. Sony showcased some new gameplay elements, like underwater exploration and new robotic monsters to battle. 3/11 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | Insomniac Games' Ratchet & Clank are back and headed to the PS5. The beloved duo will travel through dimensions via portals in this latest adventure, titled Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. This game is set to push the limits of the PlayStation’s new SSD, which promises to make loading screens a thing of the past. The first Ratchet & Clank came out for PlayStation 2 in 2002 and had over a dozen sequels. Sony revealed a new twist at the end of the trailer, showing Ratchet replaced with a female lookalike. 4/11 Hitman III | Hitman III is actually the eighth game in the popular assassin franchise and will be the last in the latest Hitman trilogy. Sony showcased very little in terms of actual gameplay, only giving us a brief snippet of Agent 47 at a cocktail party in Dubai. IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak claimed that Hitman III would blow the lid off the entirety of the trilogy. He said, “In Hitman 3, Agent 47 is back for his most intimate and professional contract in his entire career.” 5/11 Kena: Bridge of Spirits | This story-driven action-adventure was one of the most impressive-looking titles during the event. Kena: Bridge of Spirits’ Pixar-like visual style reminds us of The Legend of Zelda. Apart from embarking on what looks like an absolutely gorgeous adventure; the third-person combat against trapped and corrupted spirits will be a major part of the experience. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is also coming to PC and is currently listed on the Epic Games Store. 6/11 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | After commercial and critical success Marvel’s Spider-Man, you had to know a sequel was in the works. Now, we officially have a follow-up to one of the best titles in the superhero video game genre. However, Miles Morales will be the star of the next Spider-Man expansion. Yes, Sony has confirmed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an expansion to the original 2018 game, rather than a standalone sequel. This indicates that the 2018 title will be remastered for the PlayStation 5. Since the game was the first title showcased at the event and is coming out this year, it will likely be a launch title. 7/11 GhostWire: Tokyo | Tango Gameworks was among the few developers to showcase gameplay of the upcoming GhostWire: Tokyo. The gameplay teaser shows players using strange, mystical powers to defeat seemingly supernatural enemies. GhostWire: Tokyo was originally unveiled at E3 2019 but will only be out in 2021. However, the game shows promise and will be ideal for the next-gen console. 8/11 Godfall | Godfall was one of the first games confirmed for the PlayStation 5 and got a new trailer at the games reveal event. The trailer showed off the game’s fast-paced melee combat; we also saw some unlockable “godlike armour”. This “looter-slasher” will likely arrive alongside the PS5 console and is also coming to PC via the Epic Game Store. 9/11 Project Athia | Square Enix revealed Project Athia during Sony’s PS5 games reveal event. Luminous Productions, the team behind the highly acclaimed Final Fantasy XV, will be responsible for Project Athia. The game looks like a fast-paced, role-playing action-adventure. In a statement, Square Enix said, “Project Athia will transport players to a world filled with beauty and dismay as they set upon a thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure which can be twisted, tempestuous and forbidding.” Project Athia is still just the working title for the game. 10/11 Resident Evil: Village | This is the eighth entry in Capcom’s Resident Evil series and will take place in a creepy village. The game will see 2017’s Resident Evil 7 protagonist Ethan Winters return, where he finds himself in a village being hunted by monsters. Series icon Chris Redfield was also featured in the trailer. Capcom’s Kellen Haney said that the Village has “a greater focus on combat and exploration compared to Resident Evil 7.” Judging by the trailer, the games looks to have a first-person perspective. 11/11 Demon's Souls | Demon’s Souls is getting a much-needed remake. The game first showed up for the PS3 but was criticized for being too difficult at the time. Bluepoint Games, the studio behind several successful remasters and remakes, is now updating this Gothic title for the PlayStation 5. Since the new game will take advantage of new hardware, do not expect an ordinary remastered title. First Published on Jun 13, 2020 06:31 pm