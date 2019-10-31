Smartphones launching in November 2019: Realme X2 Pro, Moto Razr foldable smartphone, Mi CC9 Pro and more

‘Tech’tober just got over, and we have witnessed the launch of multiple smartphones. However, smartphone manufacturers still have more smartphones in store for consumers launching in November. Here are some of the confirmed smartphone launches happening throughout November 2019. The list also includes a couple of smartphones that could launch during the month.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme’s flagship smartphone, the X2 Pro, is confirmed to launch in India on November 20. The smartphone has already been launched in China. The India variant is expected to boast same specs as the China variant.

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 resolution. It has a 20:9 aspect ratio and supports HDR10+. The smartphone has a tiny water-drop notch for the 16MP front-facing camera.

The performance engine includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. The smartphone packs a 4,000 mAh cell with support for 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. Realme claims that the new charging tech can power-up the 4,000 mAh cell within 30 minutes.

Quad-camera optics at the back include a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field-of-view and a 2MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide lens also doubles for shooting macro shots as close as 2.5mm from the subject.

Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi CC9 Pro will launch on November 5 in China. The company has been teasing the specifications and features of Mi CC9 Pro, particularly its camera capabilities.

Mi CC9 Pro will house five rear cameras with a 108MP primary Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor. There will be a telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom. The other three lenses on the Mi CC9 Pro will likely be an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Xiaomi’s CC series sits in the premium mid-range smartphone market and the Mi CC9 Pro will likely get a Snapdragon 700 series chipset. Past reports hint towards the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The handset will also get a Super AMOLED display with curved edges.

Mi Note 10 series

Another Xiaomi smartphone launching in November is the Mi Note 10 series. The company is likely to launch the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro in international markets on November 14. Both the smartphones are speculated to get powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

It is also rumoured that the Note 10 series would feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, as per leaked display settings in MiUi 11.

Xiaomi will launch the Mi Note 10 series on November 14.

Motorola Razr foldable smartphone

Motorola is likely to launch a foldable smartphone on November 13 in Los Angeles. The company’s invite shows a device being folded and unfolded, with a caption that reads ‘An original unlike any other’. The invite also includes the phrase ‘You’re going to flip’, teasing the clamshell flip design. All these hints and teasers lead to the launch of the Motorola Razr foldable smartphone.

The Moto Razr is rumoured to have a 6.2-inch OLED folding screen as a primary display, which when folded, would become a 600x800-pixel secondary display. The secondary display is said to have limited features when folded.

The foldable smartphone is rumoured to get powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC with eight CPU cores built on Qualcomm’s custom Kryo 360 architecture. For graphics, the foldable phone would have an Adreno 616 GPU. The system-on-chip is said to be paired with two RAM and storage options. Motorola would offer the phone in 4GB+64GB and 6GB + 128GB options.

A few months ago, a leaked Moto Razr box revealed that it would have a charger with foldable plugs, a Type-C cable, a USB-to-3.5mm adapter, and a pair of headphones. The inclusion of an audio adapter confirms that Moto Razr would not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme 5s

Realme is rumoured to launch a new variant of the Realme 5 called Realme 5s. The smartphone is expected to get a minor upgrade over the Realme 5. The Realme 5s with the model number RMX1925 has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, hinting an imminent launch.

We can expect a new processor or a bigger battery on the Realme 5s. As far as Realme 5 is concerned, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup, which was a first in India under Rs 10,000.

Honor 9X series

Huawei sub-brand Honor has confirmed that the Honor 9X series will release by year-end in India and other international markets. The company has launched both the smartphones, the 9X and 9X Pro in China.

Honor 9X and 9X Pro sport a 6.59-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. They also share the same battery with a capacity of 4,000 mAh.

Under the hood, the Honor 9X and 9X Pro get powered by a 7nm octa-core Kirin HiSilicon 810 SoC. The Honor 9X gets 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. The Honor 9X Pro, on the other hand, gets 8GB RAM with 128GB and 256GB storage variants.

In terms of camera, both smartphones have a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. However, the 9X Pro gets an additional 8MP wide-angle lens. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.2 pop-up camera.

Redmi Note 8T

Xiaomi is tipped to launch the Redmi Note 8T in China. The smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 8, which was launched in October in India. The key difference would be the inclusion of NFC in the Redmi Note 8T.

Other expected specifications include a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 X 2340 resolution and a ‘Dot’ notch on top for the 13MP selfie camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

Redmi Note 8T would also have a quad-camera setup with a primary 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a 2MP Macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Motorola One Hyper

Motorola is likely to launch its first pop-up camera smartphone as the One Hyper. Leaked specs reveal that the smartphone would feature a 6.39-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with slightly thick bezels, especially the chin. It would have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 32MP f/2.0 front-facing camera.

There isn’t an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Motorola smartphone. Instead, it would have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that would double as an LED notification light for alerts and calls.

The smartphone would have mid-range performance specifications, according to the leaked reports. Motorola One Hyper will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

As far as optics go, leaked images suggest that the One Hyper will feature a dual-camera setup with a 64MP f/1.8 primary sensor. The secondary sensor will be an 8MP f/2.2 depth sensor.