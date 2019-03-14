App
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola's foldable smartphone to run on Snapdragon 710: Report

Snapdragon 710 is the company’s sub-premium chipset which offers the balance of performance and efficiency.

Pranav Hegde
Source: XDA Developers
Whatsapp

Motorola’s VP Dan Dery recently confirmed the company has been working on a foldable smartphone that would be launched later this year. Dery did not reveal any specs or design information but stated that the phone would look like the company’s iconic Razr phone.

XDA Developers was able to get some key details from inside sources. According to its report, the phone code-named Voyager would be running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. Snapdragon 710 is the company’s sub-premium chipset which offers the balance of performance and efficiency.

The report states that Motorola would be using the Snapdragon 710 SoC with eight CPU cores built on Qualcomm’s custom Kryo 360 architecture. Out of the eight cores, 2 ARM Cortex-A75 cores would clock at 2.2GHz, and the remaining six cores ARM Cortex-A55 cores would clock at 1.7GHz. For graphics, the foldable phone would have an Adreno 616 GPU. The SoC is said to be paired with two RAM and storage options. Motorola would offer the phone in 4GB+64GB and 6GB + 128GB options.

There have been reports about the phone’s most important feature - the display. According to XDA’s report, the primary screen would have a 6.2-inch 876x2142-pixel OLED folding display, which when folded would become a 600x800-pixel secondary display.

Some reports suggest that Motorola would be offering limited features on the secondary screen. The device would come with pre-installed apps like Moto Display, Moto Action, Moto Camera. The secondary display will also work as a trackpad which can be used to scroll through web pages on Chrome or other social media apps. It also allows up to six Quick Setting tiles to be displayed on the secondary screen. It is unclear if Motorola would allow users to customise the number of tiles.

Lastly, the phone is said to have a much smaller 2,730mAh compared to the 4,000+ mAh batteries seen on Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X and may get the support of Motorola’s 27W TurboPower charging.

The foldable phone would be available in three colours — Black, White, and Gold. The phone is expected to be released in the US with Verizon for approximately $1,500.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #gadgets #mobile #Moto Razr #Motorola #Motorola Foldable phone #smartphones #Technology

