you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meet the Mate X: Huawei's 5G ready, triple-screen foldable smartphone

The Huawei MateX is 5G ready, and the company claims that it is the “world’s fastest foldable 5G smartphone”.

Pranav Hegde
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has decided to steal the limelight from Samsung’s foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold. The company has one-upped its foldable smartphone competitor by launching the device with not two, but three displays. 

The Mate X (not the Roman numeric) is Huawei’s answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. It has an interesting design and costs a premium. The foldable smartphone is priced at a whopping $2,600, here’s why-

Display

Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group presents the new Mate X smartphone, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC 19) in Barcelona, Spain, February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The Mate X has three displays— 6.6-inch front screen with a 2,480x1,148-pixel resolution, 6.38-inch rear display with 2,480x892-pixel resolution and an unfolded 8-inch interior OLED display with a resolution of 2,480x2,200-pixel. 

Huawei says that a user would mostly use a smartphone in a ‘closed’ position. When the display is large and ‘open’, users tend to use it for entertainment or productive purposes.

The main screen (6.6-inch display) is the one that would be in front when the phone is folded. When you unfold the smartphone, it converts into an 8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display with no notch. Fold it up further, and the back has a smaller 6.4-inch display with the rear cameras on the sidebar that doubles as a screen for taking selfies. The phone would detect which display is being used by the user and would automatically activate. Huawei has stated that the screens have been tested for 1,00,000 folds. 

Cameras

A member of Huawei staff shows the new Huawei Mate X device during a pre-briefing display ahead of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 23, 2019. Picture taken February 23, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Huawei has teamed up with Leica for designing the cameras on its foldable smartphone. The Mate X has four cameras from which three were available for demonstration during the launch event. Huawei stated the fourth lens would be shown off during the launch of the Huawei P30 next month.

The camera includes a 40-megapixel wide sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The phone also has a mirror shooting mode that would give a preview of what the user is shooting, thanks to the rear display panel.

Processor and Battery

The Mate X runs on Huawei’s in-house Kirin Hi-Silicon 980 processor. It is paired with Balong 5000 5G chipset which is the world’s first 7nm modem that is capable of delivering speeds up to 4.6/ 2.5Gbps downlink/ uplink speeds on sub-6GHz and 6.5/ 3.5Gbps downlink/ uplink speeds on mmWave.

Yes, the Huawei MateX is 5G ready, and the company claims that it is the “world’s fastest foldable 5G smartphone”. It has 8 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. The smartphone also has a quad 5G antenna, and Huawei claims that the smartphone is capable of supporting NSA network architecture and the SA architecture that would be debuting soon. 

The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner inside the power button on the side. In terms of battery, the Mate X has two cells that when combined have a capacity of 4,500-mAh. The batteries are placed on either side of the folding screen. Huawei claims that its 55W SuperCharge can charge the phone from zero to 85 per cent in 30 minutes.

Release

Huawei stated that the Mate X would be available later this year when the 5G network is available. The foldable smartphone would be available at a price tag of $2,600.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 02:59 pm

