Samsung launches Galaxy Fold, sales begin April 26: All you need to know about price, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphone leak-a-thon is finally over, and Samsung has unveiled a new foldable smartphone — the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Fold is a remarkable feat of engineering which will go on sale on April 26, 2019, and here’s everything you need to know about the device –

The Samsung Galaxy Fold boasts a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex display on the inside with a QXGA+ resolution and 4:2:3 aspect ratio. In phone mode, the Fold uses a smaller 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 12:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Fold boasts a 7nm Qualcomm octa-core processor coupled with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of Universal Flash Storage 3.0 (eUFS) that offers twice the read speeds as compared to other handsets. The Galaxy Fold features two batteries, one each side of the device. The company’s engineers have developed special technology to combine energy from both batteries into a single power source delivering a total battery capacity of 4,380 mAh.

The Galaxy Fold features a total of five cameras. The triple rear camera setup includes –• A 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with Dual Pixel autofocus, optical image stabilisation, f1.5 / f2.4 apertures• A 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f2.2 aperture• A 12-megapixel telephoto camera with phase detection autofocus, optical image stabilisation, f2.4 aperture and 2x optical zoomThe dual camera setup on the Fold includes –• A 10-megapixel selfie camera with f2.2 aperture

• An 8-megapixel depth camera with f1.9 aperture

Two of the most prominent features coming to the Galaxy Fold's UI are App Continuity and 3-app multitasking 1. App Continuity is a new function Google added to their Android platform. It automatically resizes the app or apps depending on which screen is in use, thus allowing users to continue a task when switching between displays seamlessly.

2. Unlike other handsets, the Fold can run three apps simultaneously. Users can instantly switch back and forth depending on which of the three apps they want to enlarge with a simple drag and drop action. To give you an example – You can chat over WhatsApp about a vacation, check-out videos of your destination on YouTube and check ticket prices over Chrome, all at the same time.

Samsung’s folding smartphone will come in at $1,980 for the entry-level 4G LTE version. Samsung has also announced a 5G version of the Fold, but pricing hasn’t been disclosed yet.