Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola's foldable 'Razr' smartphone may have limited features when folded: Report

Motorola is said to have restricted many apps when the phone’s display is folded.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Motorola recently confirmed that the company is working on a foldable smartphone that would have a design inspired by the Razr phone. Not much is known about the device, but a report by XDA Developers gives some details about the software and the secondary display on the Motorola device.

According to the report, Motorola’s foldable smartphone, which is rumoured to be introduced as the Razr, will have limited features when the device is folded. Motorola is said to have restricted many apps when the phone’s display is folded. The device would come with pre-installed apps like Moto Display, Moto Action, Moto Camera. The secondary display with also work as a trackpad which can be used to scroll through web pages on Chrome or other social media apps. It also allows up to six Quick Setting tiles to be displayed on the secondary screen. It is unclear if Motorola would allow users to customise the number of tiles.

Users can even see the Google Assistant animation on the secondary display when activated. They can only do so if they enable the animation in the settings. If the assistant is activated and the feature is not enabled, the phone would prompt users to flip open the device and then see the animation. Users can even set different wallpapers on the secondary display. Motorola is also testing the Moto Display App to show clock, pulsing notifications, and controlling media via the secondary screen. 

There are many such features that the company has decided to restrict on its upcoming foldable phone. Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X have not limited any features that do not allow users from having access to the entire Android experience when folded.

The Motorola Razr is expected to release in the latter half of 2019 and is expected to be priced at around $1,500 in the US via Verizon. 
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 02:24 pm

tags #Foldable smartphones #Motorola #Motorola Razr

