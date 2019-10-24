Realme 5s gets BIS certificate, may launch soon in India

Realme is rumoured to be working on a new variant of the Realme 5 called Realme 5s. The rumour may well be true as the Realme 5s has received a BIS certificate in India. The Realme 5s is expected to get a minor upgrade over the Realme 5.

Realme 5s with the model number RMX1925 has been certified in India and Thailand. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification hints an imminent launch in India. The certification listing was first spotted by Nashville Chatter.

The report only confirms that the device with model number RMX1925 is the Realme 5s. The smartphone has also received an NBTC certificate in Thailand. Neither of the listings reveals any specifications or launch details of the Realme 5s. There haven’t been any rumours of the device either, so it means that a mid-cycle upgrade would feature minor improvements in the Realme 5s.

We can expect a new processor or a bigger battery on the Realme 5s. As far as Realme 5 is concerned, the smartphone features a quad-camera setup, which was a first in India under Rs 10,000.

Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch FHD+LCD panel with a teardrop notch for the front camera. The smartphone has a 720x1600 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, Realme 5 gets an 11nm Snapdragon 665 SoC Octa-core SoC clocked at 2.0 GHz. The processor is paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that is expandable via microSD (256GB). Realme 5 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

Cameras at the back feature quad-sensors with a primary 12MP f/1.8 lens, an 8MP f/2.25 119-degree ultra-wide lens, a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies on the Realme 5.