Return of the iconic Moto Razr? Motorola's invite hints at the unfolding of a foldable phone in November

Motorola has sent out invites for its launch event on November 13. The Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer could unveil its foldable Razr smartphone at the event in Los Angeles.

The Motorola GIF invite shows a device being folded and unfolded. The text in the image reads ‘An original unlike any other’ with the November 13 reveal date. Motorola has previously confirmed the launch of a foldable smartphone this year. Looking at the GIF, it could well unveil the Motorola Razr foldable smartphone on November 13.

CNET reported that the Motorola event will feature guests and musical performers, as well as "a journey through immersive experiences.” The invite also includes the phrase ‘You’re going to flip’, teasing the clamshell flip design. All these hints and teasers lead to the launch of the Motorola Razr foldable smartphone.

Motorola has been tight-lipped about the foldable Razr smartphone's specifications. Motorola VP of Global Product Dan Dery, previously, did not reveal any specifications but stated that the company would not pursue the design of having a foldable screen on the outside.

The company had filed a patent in January which showed that the foldable smartphone would have a clamshell design similar to the Motorola Razr V3.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X, the Motorola Razr foldable smartphone will sport mid-range specifications for an expected price of $1,500.

Moto Razr is rumoured to have a 6.2-inch OLED folding screen as a primary display, which when folded would become a 600x800-pixel secondary display. The secondary display is said to have limited features when folded.

Moto Razr would come with pre-installed apps like Moto Display, Moto Action, Moto Camera. The secondary display with also work as a trackpad which can be used to scroll through web pages on Chrome or other social media apps.

The Moto Razr is rumoured to Snapdragon 710 SoC with eight CPU cores built on Qualcomm’s custom Kryo 360 architecture. For graphics, the foldable phone would have an Adreno 616 GPU. The system-on-chip is said to be paired with two RAM and storage options. Motorola would offer the phone in 4GB+64GB and 6GB + 128GB options.

A few months ago, a leaked Moto Razr box revealed that it would have a charger with foldable plugs, a Type-C cable, a USB-to-3.5mm adapter, and a pair of headphones. The inclusion of an audio adapter confirms that Moto Razr would not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.