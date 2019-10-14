App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Xiaomi smartphones could feature 120Hz refresh rate display, 50x zoom

The camera app menu includes support for a new telephoto sensor with up to 5x optical zoom.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Chinese-device maker Xiaomi could soon launch a smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate display. According to a new report, the MiUi 11 beta includes a refresh rate toggle in the display settings. The beta update also hints a future Xiaomi smartphone with improved telephoto capabilities.

Screenshots uploaded in an XDA Developers report show a refresh rate toggle in the display settings of MiUi 11 beta. There are two options available in the settings, 60Hz and 120Hz. The presence of this option clearly hints a future Xiaomi smartphone to feature a high refresh rate display.

Currently, only two mainstream smartphones, ROG Phone 2 (Review) and Razer Phone, feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), Nubia Red Magic 3 and some other smartphones feature a 90Hz refresh rate screen. The upcoming Google Pixel 4 is strongly rumoured to feature a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

Close

In addition to the high refresh rate screen, the beta update also reveals improvement in the telephoto lens support. The camera app menu includes support for a new telephoto sensor with up to 5x optical zoom. There is also an ultra-telephoto mode that can shoot up to 50x digital zoom.

related news

The Huawei P30 Pro and Reno 10x Zoom (Review) support 50x digital zoom with their periscope setup that supports up to 10x hybrid zoom. It would be interesting to see if Xiaomi uses a similar periscope setup for lossless zoom.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 04:15 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.