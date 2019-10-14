Future Xiaomi smartphones could feature 120Hz refresh rate display, 50x zoom

Chinese-device maker Xiaomi could soon launch a smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate display. According to a new report, the MiUi 11 beta includes a refresh rate toggle in the display settings. The beta update also hints a future Xiaomi smartphone with improved telephoto capabilities.

Screenshots uploaded in an XDA Developers report show a refresh rate toggle in the display settings of MiUi 11 beta. There are two options available in the settings, 60Hz and 120Hz. The presence of this option clearly hints a future Xiaomi smartphone to feature a high refresh rate display.

Currently, only two mainstream smartphones, ROG Phone 2 (Review) and Razer Phone, feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro (Review), Nubia Red Magic 3 and some other smartphones feature a 90Hz refresh rate screen. The upcoming Google Pixel 4 is strongly rumoured to feature a 90Hz refresh rate screen.

In addition to the high refresh rate screen, the beta update also reveals improvement in the telephoto lens support. The camera app menu includes support for a new telephoto sensor with up to 5x optical zoom. There is also an ultra-telephoto mode that can shoot up to 50x digital zoom.