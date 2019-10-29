App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi confirms launch date of its new phone with a 108-megapixel penta-camera setup

The Mi CC9 Pro could launch globally as the Mi Note 10.

Carlsen Martin

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is gearing up to launch another top-end handset before the close of 2019. After all the leaks and rumours, Xiaomi has finally given the Mi CC9 Pro an official launch date. Xiaomi recently shared a poster of the Mi CC9 Pro, revealing a November 5 launch date.

The poster also revealed the rear camera setup on the Mi CC9 Pro. The device will feature a total of five rear cameras. We also know that the CC9 Pro will get a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor and 5x optical zoom. The vertically aligned camera setup also features two dual-LED flashes.

While Xiaomi has only confirmed the primary camera sensor, the addition of 5x optical zoom reinforces a telephoto camera. The other three lenses on the Mi CC9 Pro will likely be an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Considering the company is pushing the CC lineup for a “creative and curious” audience that loves taking photos, the five cameras on the Mi CC9 Pro will offer a considerable advantage in capturing all kinds of images.

The device is only the second, after Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Alpha to get a 108-megapixel primary shooter, and is likely to be the first commercially available smartphone with the sensor.

Xiaomi also confirmed the Mi Note 10's 108-megapixel sensor. However, the Mi Note 10 looks very similar to the Mi CC9 Pro, and could be the global version of the handset. Considering the Mi CC9 Pro is unlikely to debut outside China.

The Mi Note 10 may be the global version of the Mi CC9 Pro, which is something Xiaomi has done in the past.

Since Xiaomi’s CC series sits in the premium mid-range smartphone market, the Mi CC9 Pro will likely get a Snapdragon 700 series chipset. Past reports hint towards the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The handset will also get a Super AMOLED display. A recent report from XDA Developers claims that the Chinese smartphone maker will likely launch four more devices with the 108-megapixel sensor in the coming months. Xiaomi will also unveil a new smartwatch and Mi TV5 series alongside the Mi CC9 Pro.

First Published on Oct 29, 2019 02:32 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

