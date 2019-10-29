Xiaomi confirms launch date of its new phone with a 108-megapixel penta-camera setup

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is gearing up to launch another top-end handset before the close of 2019. After all the leaks and rumours, Xiaomi has finally given the Mi CC9 Pro an official launch date. Xiaomi recently shared a poster of the Mi CC9 Pro, revealing a November 5 launch date.

The poster also revealed the rear camera setup on the Mi CC9 Pro. The device will feature a total of five rear cameras. We also know that the CC9 Pro will get a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor and 5x optical zoom. The vertically aligned camera setup also features two dual-LED flashes.

While Xiaomi has only confirmed the primary camera sensor, the addition of 5x optical zoom reinforces a telephoto camera. The other three lenses on the Mi CC9 Pro will likely be an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor.

Considering the company is pushing the CC lineup for a “creative and curious” audience that loves taking photos, the five cameras on the Mi CC9 Pro will offer a considerable advantage in capturing all kinds of images.



Introducing the world's FIRST 108MP Penta Camera. A new era of smartphone cameras begins now! #MiNote10#DareToDiscoverpic.twitter.com/XTWHK0BeVL

— Xiaomi #First108MPPentaCam (@Xiaomi) October 28, 2019

The device is only the second, after Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Alpha to get a 108-megapixel primary shooter, and is likely to be the first commercially available smartphone with the sensor.

Xiaomi also confirmed the Mi Note 10's 108-megapixel sensor. However, the Mi Note 10 looks very similar to the Mi CC9 Pro, and could be the global version of the handset. Considering the Mi CC9 Pro is unlikely to debut outside China.

The Mi Note 10 may be the global version of the Mi CC9 Pro, which is something Xiaomi has done in the past.