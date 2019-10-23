Honor 9X confirmed to launch in India by year-end, confirmed to run on Android

Honor has confirmed that it would launch the Honor 9X in India by the end of this year. The Honor 9X series was launched earlier this year in China. In addition to the Honor 9X, Honor is also planning to deploy its Internet of Things (IoT) technology in India.

Honor India President Charles Peng confirmed the launch of Honor 9X in India in an interview with Press Trust of India. Peng also confirmed that the upcoming smartphone would run on Android out-of-the-box. The Honor 9X series was launched in China in July, and therefore should support Google family of apps.

Honor 9X series includes the Honor 9X and the Honor 9X Pro. The Honor 9X sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1080*2340 pixels. The display has very thin bezels on the sides, and a chin is slightly thick. There isn’t any notch or punch-hole on the Honor 9X screen.

Under the hood, the Honor 9X gets powered by a 7nm octa-core Kirin HiSilicon 810 SoC. The SoC is paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB internal storage. It is unclear if Honor would launch both the storage variants in India. Storage can be expanded up to 512GB via microSD.

Cameras on the back include a 48MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.2 pop-up camera.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, headphone jack and USB Type-C port.