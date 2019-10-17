Realme X2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on November 20: Here's everything you should know

Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme X2 Pro in India. The company’s flagship will hit the Indian market on November 20. Realme X2 Pro was launched in China earlier this month.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had previously confirmed that Realme X2 Pro launch in India during December 2019. However, the company has pre-scheduled the launch to November 20.



Both #realmeX2Pro & #realmeXT730G were trending on Twitter yesterday! Amazed to see the excitement for both. Thank u guys! Based on ur wish, I will launch #realmeX2Pro on 20th Nov. RT to show ur excitement using #realmeX2Pro, if u want to be invited to our biggest launch ever. pic.twitter.com/6neRLTnu9d

— Madhav '5'Quad (@MadhavSheth1) October 16, 2019

Through a tweet, Sheth revealed the launch date of Realme X2 Pro. The company has also sent out ‘Save the Date’ mailers to the media.

Realme X2 Pro was launched on October 15 in China. The company’s flagship device is spec-heavy with features like 90Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 855+ processor, quad-cameras and 50W SuperVOOC.

The 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED Full HD+ display on Realme X2 Pro has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The screen comes with the TUV Rheinland certificate and supports for HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Realme X2 Pro has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

As stated earlier, Realme X2 Pro gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. The SoC is paired with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options. Storage can be further expanded via microSD.

The smartphone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with support for a blazing-fast 50W SuperVOOC fast charging. Realme claims that the new charging tech can power-up the 4,000 mAh cell within 30 minutes.

Realme X2 Pro’s rear camera features a quad-sensor setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field-of-view and a 2MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide lens also doubles for shooting macro shots as close as 2.5mm from the subject.

For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera with face unlock inside the tiny water-drop notch. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Realme X2 Pro.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, etc.