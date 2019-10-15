Realme X2 Pro launched with Snapdragon 855+, 64MP quad-cameras with 20x hybrid zoom

Realme X2 Pro has been launched in China. The company’s flagship device features top-of-the-line specifications like a 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 SoC, 50W fast-charging, etc. Realme has scheduled the India launch of Realme X2 Pro in December 2019.

Realme X2 Pro price

The Realme X2 Pro, being the company’s flagship, is the most expensive smartphone to date. The smartphone comes in three storage variants — 6GB+64GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

The 6GB+64GB model is priced at RMB 2,699 (roughly Rs 27,000). The 8GB and 12GB RAM variants are priced at RMB 2,899 (roughly Rs 29,000) and RMB 3,299 (roughly Rs 32,000) respectively.

Realme X2 Pro has been launched in Ocean Blue and Midnight Silver colour options.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme X2 Pro features a 6.5-inch Fluid AMOLED Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The display comes with the TUV Rheinland certificate and supports for HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Realme X2 Pro has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Performance unit includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with Adreno 640 GPU for graphics. As stated earlier, Realme X2 Pro comes in 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options. Storage can be further expanded via microSD.

For longer battery life, there is a 4,000 mAh battery on the Realme X2 Pro. The cell supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging that is claimed to charge the smartphone within 30 minutes.

The USP of Realme X2 Pro is its camera unit. The rear camera features a quad-sensor setup with a 64MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens with up to 20x hybrid zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 115-degree field-of-view and a 2MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide lens also doubles for shooting macro shots as close as 2.5mm from the subject.

For selfies, the tiny notch houses a 16MP front-facing camera with face unlock. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Realme X2 Pro.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, GPS, etc.