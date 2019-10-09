App
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Realme X2 Pro confirmed to launch in India in December: Here's everything you should know

The company’s flagship device would feature top-of-the-line specifications, including a 90Hz display and the latest Snapdragon 855+ processor.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Realme has confirmed the launch of Realme X2 Pro in India. The company’s India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that Realme X2 Pro would arrive in India during December. The Realme XT 730G is also confirmed to launch in December.

Sheth confirmed the launch of Realme X2 Pro on Twitter. The company’s latest flagship is confirmed to launch first in China on October 15. 

Realme has confirmed most specifications of the Realme X2 Pro. The company’s flagship device would feature top-of-the-line specifications, including a 90Hz display and the latest Snapdragon 855+ processor. Some specifications have also been confirmed through TENAA and other listings.

Based on these reports, Realme X2 Pro would feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display would sport a notch at the top for the front-facing camera.

Under the hood, Realme X2 Pro would get powered by a 2.96GHz Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The latest Qualcomm processor would get paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB. Realme is expected to launch the X2 Pro in three variants, 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. The company has also confirmed that Realme X2 Pro would support 50W fast-charging, at least.

Optics at the back would feature a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. The camera module is also confirmed to get a 115-degree ultra-wide sensor and a portrait lens. There will be a telephoto lens that would shoot up to 20x hybrid zoom. Currently, the Reno2(Review) shoots 5x hybrid zoom, whereas the Reno 10x Zoom(Review) shoots 10x hybrid zoom.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Realme X2 Pro could launch in China for Yuan 2,999 (roughly Rs 30,000), according to a tipster.
 

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 11:51 am

tags #Realme #smartphones #Technology

