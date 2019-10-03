Realme confirms specifications of Realme X2 Pro, launch imminent

Realme has teased the specifications of its flagship device Realme X2 Pro. The company is expected to launch its flagship soon. Looking at the specifications and Realme’s pricing in recent times, it could well be the new Flagship Killer.

Realme’s European website has revealed that Realme X2 Pro would feature the latest and the fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The new chip has 4 percent faster CPU and 15 percent better GPU compared to the Snapdragon 855 processor.

Further, Realme X2 Pro will also have a 90Hz high refresh rate FLUID AMOLED display with a notch on top. Oppo’s upcoming flagship Reno Ace is also confirmed to sport the same design.

Another feature that the Realme X2 Pro is confirmed to get is 65W VOOC charging support. Again, Oppo Reno Ace is also confirmed to get the fast charging standard.

In terms of optics, the Realme X2 Pro would have quad-cameras at there back with a 64MP primary lens. The camera module is also confirmed to get a 115-degree ultra-wide sensor and a portrait lens. There will be a telephoto lens that would shoot up to 20x hybrid zoom. Currently, the Reno2(Review) shoots 5x hybrid zoom, whereas the Reno 10x Zoom(Review) shoots 10x hybrid zoom.

Realme will be revealing more details of the Realme X2 till October 4. The company has not announced the launch date as yet. An Android Police report suggests that Realme X2 will be launched in European and Asian markets. We can expect the Reno X2 Pro to launch soon in India.