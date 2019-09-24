Oppo Reno Ace specifications confirmed before October 10 launch

Oppo has confirmed the launch of the Reno Ace on October 10. The company has confirmed a bunch of Reno Ace specifications in its post on Weibo. Reno Ace would be the first Oppo smartphone to get Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

The latest Reno Ace teaser confirms that it would feature a water-drop notch at the top of the display. This may come as a surprise as most Reno devices have an all-screen look with a pop-up front camera. However, the Reno Ace would also be the first Oppo smartphone to feature a 90Hz AMOLED high refresh rate display.

Other confirmed specifications include a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and 65W VOOC 4.0 Flash charging support.

The Reno Ace teaser image also confirms a quad-camera setup at the back. It is likely to feature the same camera module as the Reno 2 with a possible 10x hybrid zoom borrowed from the Reno 10x Zoom. The Reno Ace is also confirmed to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge.