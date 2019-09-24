App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 05:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oppo Reno Ace specifications confirmed before October 10 launch

There would be a 4,000 mAh battery, which when charged with the 65W charger, can fully power up the Reno Ace within 30 minutes.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Oppo has confirmed the launch of the Reno Ace on October 10. The company has confirmed a bunch of Reno Ace specifications in its post on Weibo. Reno Ace would be the first Oppo smartphone to get Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

The latest Reno Ace teaser confirms that it would feature a water-drop notch at the top of the display. This may come as a surprise as most Reno devices have an all-screen look with a pop-up front camera. However, the Reno Ace would also be the first Oppo smartphone to feature a 90Hz AMOLED high refresh rate display.

Other confirmed specifications include a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and 65W VOOC 4.0 Flash charging support.

Close

The Reno Ace teaser image also confirms a quad-camera setup at the back. It is likely to feature the same camera module as the Reno 2 with a possible 10x hybrid zoom borrowed from the Reno 10x Zoom. The Reno Ace is also confirmed to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge.

related news

A recent TENAA listing showed the Reno Ace with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ panel. It is also expected to come packed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. There would be a 4,000 mAh battery, which when charged with the 65W charger, can fully power up the Reno Ace within 30 minutes.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 05:46 pm

tags #Oppo #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.