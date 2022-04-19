English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen goes into mass production in Asia, Europe regions

    Samsung hasn’t provided any details about the Galaxy Z Fold 4. But you can expect the launch of the company’s latest foldable to take place at a Galaxy Unpacked event in August.

    Carlsen Martin
    April 19, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s S Pen has reportedly entered mass production. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is slated to arrive later this year in August, in line with Samsung's launch schedule for its foldable smartphones.

    According to a recent tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, Samsung has begun mass production of the S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in various regions in Asia and Europe. As of now, Samsung hasn’t provided any details about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but you can expect the launch of the company’s latest foldable to take place at a Galaxy Unpacked event in August.

    While Samsung enjoyed early domination in the foldable smartphone market, this year promises to be more challenging with the recent launch of the Vivo X Fold. Additionally, the Oppo Find N (Review) was also revealed as the first foldable smartphone by the company.

    While details about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are still scarce, it is rumoured to bring improved camera hardware. Additionally, we could also see a new hinge design on the Z Fold 4 to further minimise crease. Samsung could also introduce a new S Pen slot on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review: The best foldable smartphone just got better



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Carlsen Martin
    Tags: #Foldable smartphones #Samsung #Samsung Fold #Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022
    first published: Apr 19, 2022 05:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.