Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 S Pen goes into mass production in Asia, Europe regions

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s S Pen has reportedly entered mass production. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is slated to arrive later this year in August, in line with Samsung's launch schedule for its foldable smartphones.



According to a recent tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, Samsung has begun mass production of the S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in various regions in Asia and Europe. As of now, Samsung hasn’t provided any details about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but you can expect the launch of the company’s latest foldable to take place at a Galaxy Unpacked event in August.

While Samsung enjoyed early domination in the foldable smartphone market, this year promises to be more challenging with the recent launch of the Vivo X Fold. Additionally, the Oppo Find N (Review) was also revealed as the first foldable smartphone by the company.

While details about the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are still scarce, it is rumoured to bring improved camera hardware. Additionally, we could also see a new hinge design on the Z Fold 4 to further minimise crease. Samsung could also introduce a new S Pen slot on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4.





