Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra durability test reveals reliable scratch resistance

S21_ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra is the latest and greatest smartphone in the company’s lineup and is looking like the hottest phone in 2021. For those who’ve pre-ordered the Galaxy S21 Ultra, you’ll be pleased to know that the phone is pretty dam durable.

JerryRigEverything recently put the Galaxy S21 Ultra through its paces in a durability test. The scratch test revealed that the unit shipped by Samsung had not one, but two screen protectors applied onto the Gorilla Glass Victus.

This is quite rare in the mobile world, we’ve never heard of an instance where a phone ships with two screen protectors, so it might just be an error on the company’s part. Furthermore, our Galaxy S21 Ultra unit only shipped with one screen protector. On Mohs hardness scale, the glass scratched at level 6, while deeper grooves started showing up at level 7.

The screen also lasted for around 45 seconds under a direct flame from a lighter and then didn’t recover. Moreover, the fingerprint sensor continued to work even when the screen above was scratched. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also survived the bend test with minimal effort. The back of the phone that uses a matte glass material is also quite tough can easily hold up to touch objects in your pocket.

And even though the camera bump is made from scratchable metal, the glass over the camera lenses isn’t. Zack also showed some camera results from the Galaxy Note 4, suggesting that it was still viable in 2021 and that consumers should think hard before making the expensive upgrade. Stay tuned for our full review of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.