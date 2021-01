Samsung Galaxy S21 series launched at the Unpacked 2021 event come with a host of new features and upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 pack top-of-the-line flagship smartphone hardware, and go on sale starting January 29. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series India price has also been announced.

Samsung has launched three new smartphones under the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. It includes the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 features a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O display. The Galaxy S21+ features a bigger 6.7-inch display. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x curved display. Like the other two models, it comes with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate support. All three models feature a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top of the display.

At the back, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ sport a triple-camera setup. The two smartphones feature a 12MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto camera at the back. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a quad-camera setup. It has a 108MP f/1.8 primary lens, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, a 10MP f/2.4, 3x optical telephoto, and a 10MP f/4.9, 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. The Ultra model also comes with laser autofocus and LED flash. (Image: EvLeaks).

For selfies, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ come with a 10MP f/2.2 front camera. The Galaxy S21 Ultra features a 40MP f/2.2 front camera inside the hole-punch display.

The three Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and Exynos 2100 depending on the region. The India variant comes with an Exynos 2100 processor.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review) , the Galaxy S21 Ultra lacks a dedicated slot for S Pen.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 packs a 4,000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S21+ has a 4,800 mAh cell. The top-end Galaxy S21 Ultra packs a 5,000 mAh battery. All three smartphones will support 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and wireless PowerShare. Samsung will not add the Galaxy S21 charger inside the box

The Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+ come with a glass back, whereas the standard Galaxy S21 sports a glasstic rear panel like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink. The Galaxy S21+ will be available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

The standard Samsung Galaxy S21 price in India is set at Rs 69,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 73,999. Samsung Galaxy S21+ India price starts at Rs 81,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 85,999. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India starts at Rs 1,05,999 for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB Galaxy S21 Ultra price is set at Rs 1,16,999.

Samsung also launched the Galaxy Buds Pro at the Unpacked 2021 alongside the Galaxy S21 series.