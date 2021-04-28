MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, quad cameras launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G boasts a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 02:42 PM IST

Samsung just dropped yet another smartphone in its M series in India. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G arrives as a mid-range device backed by a 5G chipset. It is also the first Samsung smartphone under Rs 25,000 to offer 5G connectivity in India.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G boasts a starting price of Rs 21,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 23,999. Additionally, the phone will be available for an introductory price of Rs 19,999 for the base model and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB/128GB version.

The introductory price will be applicable in the month of May. The Galaxy M42 5G will go on sale on May 1 on Amazon India, Samsung’s official website, and other offline retail partners. The phone is available in Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray colours.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Specs

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with up 8GB of RAM. The 128GB storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display.

In optics, the Galaxy M42 5G gets a quad-camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor at the helm. The other three cameras include an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 5 MP macro unit, and a 5 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the notch up front houses a 20 MP selfie shooter.

The Galaxy M42 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The device also features the Knox Security chip and Samsung Pay. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and more.
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Apr 28, 2021 02:42 pm

