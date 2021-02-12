Samsung Galaxy A52 4G specifications leaked ahead of launch

File image: Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A52 launch in India is tipped for March 2021. The company could launch 4G and 5G variants of the mid-range smartphone. Ahead of the official launch, Samsung Galaxy A52 4G specifications have leaked. The leaked report reveals the Galaxy A52 4G price and full specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will come with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, according to a leaked YouTube video. It will have a 60Hz refresh rate screen and a hole-punch cutout containing the 32MP front camera.

On the back, the device has a quad-camera module. As per the leaked specs, the Samsung Galaxy A52 4G will come with a 64MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens. It will also have a 5MP macro camera and a 5MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A52 4G will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W charging support. It will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. The 5G variant will come with a Snapdragon 750G chip.

The smartphone will launch in Vietnam between 9.3 million to 9.5 million Dong (roughly Rs 29,000 - Rs 30,000).