Samsung Galaxy A52 5G official press photos leaked; design and specifications revealed

File image: Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G launch may be hosted in February. The company is yet to make an official announcement on the same. However, looking at the number of leaks and certifications, it seems that the midrange 5G smartphone could launch soon. The latest leak includes the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G official press photos.

The Galaxy A52 5G photos leaked by tipster Evan Blass reveal the device’s design and key specifications. The device will come with a quad-camera setup at the back inside a rectangular-shaped module. At the front, there will be a hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

The volume and power keys are located on the right edge of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications have been leaked in the past. The device is said to feature a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with a hole-punch camera cutout. Like the Galaxy A72 5G, the Galaxy A52 5G will also feature a quad-camera setup in a rectangular module. The device is expected to be priced at $499 (roughly Rs 36,700).