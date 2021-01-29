MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G official press photos leaked; design and specifications revealed

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price is expected to be around $499 (roughly Rs 36,700).

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST
File image: Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G launch may be hosted in February. The company is yet to make an official announcement on the same. However, looking at the number of leaks and certifications, it seems that the midrange 5G smartphone could launch soon. The latest leak includes the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G official press photos.

The Galaxy A52 5G photos leaked by tipster Evan Blass reveal the device’s design and key specifications. The device will come with a quad-camera setup at the back inside a rectangular-shaped module. At the front, there will be a hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

The volume and power keys are located on the right edge of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specifications have been leaked in the past. The device is said to feature a 6.5-inch Infinity-O display with a hole-punch camera cutout. Like the Galaxy A72 5G, the Galaxy A52 5G will also feature a quad-camera setup in a rectangular module. The device is expected to be priced at $499 (roughly Rs 36,700).

Samsung could also launch the Galaxy A72 5G very soon. The smartphone will sit above the Galaxy A52 5G in Samsung’s mid-range 5G smartphone portfolio. It is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch flat, AMOLED display with a hole-punch cutout, a 64MP quad-camera setup, etc. The Samsung Galaxy A72 price is expected to be around $599 (roughly Rs 44,000).
TAGS: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:47 am

